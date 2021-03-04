Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 13,016 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 111.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,684. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

