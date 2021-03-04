Financial Counselors Inc. Has $5.95 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in International Paper by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 202,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 117,705 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 129,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $53.16. 21,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,665. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.