Financial Counselors Inc. Has $9.66 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after buying an additional 69,458 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,399.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 464,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after buying an additional 459,450 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 238,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,470 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $71.12. 9,671,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

