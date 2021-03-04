Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 225,973 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $47.76. 31,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,699,146. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 95.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

