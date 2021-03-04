Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after buying an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,056,000 after buying an additional 808,118 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,317,000 after buying an additional 339,137 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,252. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.68. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.