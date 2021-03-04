Financial Survey: Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Geron and Verona Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron 0 0 6 0 3.00 Verona Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Geron currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.29%. Verona Pharma has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.96%. Given Geron’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Geron is more favorable than Verona Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

Geron has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Geron and Verona Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron -21,631.02% -43.76% -37.24% Verona Pharma N/A -115.93% -73.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Geron and Verona Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron $460,000.00 1,147.40 -$68.55 million ($0.36) -4.72 Verona Pharma N/A N/A -$40.78 million ($3.10) -2.86

Verona Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Geron. Geron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verona Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Geron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Geron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Geron beats Verona Pharma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. The formulations of ensifentrine are under development for the treatment chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD): nebulized ensifentrine is in Phase 2b clinical development for the maintenance treatment of COPD; and a dry powder inhaler and a pressurized metered-dose inhaler. The company also focuses on developing ensifentrine for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and asthma. Verona Pharma plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

