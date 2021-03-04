FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys New Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 193,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 65,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $76.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average is $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,128.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,167 shares of company stock worth $2,795,895. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

