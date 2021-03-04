FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 7,132 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $14,056,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $13,835,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 470,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,405,000 after purchasing an additional 291,204 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 796,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,473,000 after purchasing an additional 188,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.