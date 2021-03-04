FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after purchasing an additional 452,514 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 77.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,432,000 after purchasing an additional 387,699 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $40,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $167.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.44. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $171.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,815. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

