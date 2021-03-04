FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 164 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,417,576,000 after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after buying an additional 207,918 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,150,000 after buying an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,771,000 after purchasing an additional 82,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock opened at $278.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.