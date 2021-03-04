FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 556 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,091 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,513,000 after purchasing an additional 120,022 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

