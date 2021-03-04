First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. First Horizon traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 212560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FHN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $1,365,971.49. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,524,021 shares in the company, valued at $22,906,035.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,645. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 57.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 86.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $81,685,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth $35,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

