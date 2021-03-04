First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Update

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the January 28th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 790,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,524,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,170,000 after acquiring an additional 767,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,638,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,359,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.40. 1,386,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,565. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FR. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

