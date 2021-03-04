First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.49

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.49 and last traded at $45.94, with a volume of 160650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

Several research firms recently commented on FIBK. Stephens began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $11,295,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,251 shares of company stock valued at $19,600,586. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.8% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.