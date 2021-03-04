First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Up 164.4% in February

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 164.4% from the January 28th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 431.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF remained flat at $$34.34 during midday trading on Thursday. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64.

Get First National Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of First National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.