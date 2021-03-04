First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HHC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

In related news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $228,085.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $746,865.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,757.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Howard Hughes stock opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -92.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.64.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.