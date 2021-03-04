First Trust Advisors LP Buys 252 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.0% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $160.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.23 and a 200-day moving average of $174.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.