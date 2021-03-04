First Trust Advisors LP Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,923 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $4,661,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 526.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.76. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $42.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.74%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

