First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 89,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 378.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 39,336 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $326,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,239.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,649 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,959. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Cerus stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.