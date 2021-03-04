First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 5,202 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at $1,954,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,826,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,385,000 after acquiring an additional 61,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 368,916 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALEX opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 847.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALEX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

