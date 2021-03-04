First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 98.2% from the January 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FCAL stock opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.