First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the January 28th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.83. 31,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,226. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FV. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 170,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 18,091 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,232,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,040,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares during the last quarter.

