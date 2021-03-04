First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 694,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 69.42% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DVLU stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

