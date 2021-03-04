First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FJP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.78. 2,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,464. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $54.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.20% of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.