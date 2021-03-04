First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Short Interest Update

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, an increase of 267.6% from the January 28th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of FCVT opened at $51.79 on Thursday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.