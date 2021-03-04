Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.40% from the stock’s previous close.

FSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE FSR opened at $24.48 on Thursday. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth $15,353,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $16,115,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $1,640,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

