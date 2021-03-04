Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $163.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.06.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 stock opened at $174.90 on Monday. Five9 has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $201.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.41 and its 200 day moving average is $152.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -329.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200,736.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,059 shares of company stock valued at $13,819,034 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.