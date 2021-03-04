Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Trading Down 5.2%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s share price fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $186.52 and last traded at $187.56. 918,956 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 802,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.41 and a 200-day moving average of $152.86.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $571,038.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,774.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $3,519,839.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,059 shares of company stock valued at $13,819,034 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

