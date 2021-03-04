Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CFO Acquires $50,052.45 in Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.65 per share, for a total transaction of $50,052.45.

NASDAQ:FLXS traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 51,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,801. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $234.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $119.11 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLXS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 4,265.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

