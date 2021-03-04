Flow Trading Up 87.1% Over Last 7 Days (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $37.17 or 0.00079167 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 87.1% higher against the US dollar. Flow has a market cap of $866.17 million and approximately $197.23 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

