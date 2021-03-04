Flowchain Market Cap Tops $16,191.20 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Flowchain has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $16,191.20 and approximately $68,111.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00058902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.95 or 0.00794439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00027225 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00033278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00062409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00045706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

