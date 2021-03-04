Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Stock Position Trimmed by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Flowserve by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Flowserve by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Flowserve by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Flowserve by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 119,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 31,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Shares of FLS opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.