Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Raised to £157

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from £150 ($195.98) to £157 ($205.12) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £171 ($223.41) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £147.90 ($193.23) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £131.43 ($171.72).

Shares of FLTR opened at £147.95 ($193.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of £141.61 and a 200-day moving average of £135.18. The company has a market cap of £25.95 billion and a PE ratio of 158.92. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a one year high of £162.90 ($212.83).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

