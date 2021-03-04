Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) PT Raised to $53.00 at Pivotal Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of FWONK opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.30. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $47.91.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.25. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,463,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 5,965.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

