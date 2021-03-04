Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Gretchen Teichgraeber Sells 1,000 Shares

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $46,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,040.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gretchen Teichgraeber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 500 shares of Forrester Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $22,700.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,658 shares of Forrester Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $72,902.26.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $883.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $47.20.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after buying an additional 143,435 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 939.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 133,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth about $5,366,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,779,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 94,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 48,355 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

