Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Short Interest Up 66.1% in February

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the January 28th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 546,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.21. 357,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,562. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after buying an additional 2,411,880 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,228,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,391,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,797,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 535,600 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

