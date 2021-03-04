Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

FET stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.40. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -19.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FET. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 31.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 108.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 981,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 510,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 351,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 40.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 127,150 shares during the last quarter.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

