Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,657,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 387,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $207,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $732,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.36.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.52. 103,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,255. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.13. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

