Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

