Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Frank's International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank's International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands."

FI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,959. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,546,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 406,162 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,113,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 142,780 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 199,608 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

