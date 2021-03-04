Frontier Reaches Market Cap of $69.75 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $69.75 million and approximately $25.92 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can now be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00005346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.82 or 0.00475583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00073022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00078523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00084305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.89 or 0.00484024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052636 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet.

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

