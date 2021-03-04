FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) & Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Financial Review

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FSD Pharma and Exactus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSD Pharma $190,000.00 195.65 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.35 Exactus $350,000.00 32.09 -$9.69 million N/A N/A

Exactus has higher revenue and earnings than FSD Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

FSD Pharma has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 4.95, meaning that its share price is 395% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of FSD Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Exactus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FSD Pharma and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSD Pharma N/A -111.76% -92.92% Exactus -534.62% -1,142.18% -169.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FSD Pharma and Exactus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FSD Pharma beats Exactus on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc., produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain. FSD Pharma Inc. has strategic alliance agreements with SciCann Therapeutics Inc., CannTab Therapeutics, and Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Exactus Company Profile

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

