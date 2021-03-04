FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FUJIFILM in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

