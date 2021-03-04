Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 272,500 shares, a growth of 244.1% from the January 28th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,287,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS FFRMF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Future Farm Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Future Farm Technologies

Future Farm Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in indoor plant growth technology; and production of wholesale and retail cannabis products in North America. The company manufactures and distributes LED lighting bulbs, fixtures, lamps, retrofits, and other products for the commercial and residential applications through its Website, LEDCanada.com; and packaging for LED light engine through COBGrowlights.com.

