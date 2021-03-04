FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Issued By SVB Leerink

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies in a report released on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.38) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.34). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

ADVM opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07).

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at $187,846.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 28.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 84,772 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $745,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 70,996 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

