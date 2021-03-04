FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Orthofix Medical Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Orthofix Medical in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OFIX. TheStreet raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a market cap of $893.04 million, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

