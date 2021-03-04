FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, February 28th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.76). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,790,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after buying an additional 272,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after buying an additional 235,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 314.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 228,035 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $23,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,053,032 shares of company stock valued at $24,730,801. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

