FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Decreased by Analyst

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.71).

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aziyo Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

AZYO stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,564,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,508,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,900,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.