FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Reduced by Analyst

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanger in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.20.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $277.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.92 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

HNGR opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Hanger has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $886.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the third quarter worth approximately $602,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hanger by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hanger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hanger by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hanger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,923,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 60,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

