FY2021 EPS Estimates for SciPlay Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SciPlay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Shares of SCPL opened at $17.16 on Thursday. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 422,046 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

